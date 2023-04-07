Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Popular (BPOP)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Popular is $74.46. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 29.99% from its latest reported closing price of $57.28.

The projected annual revenue for Popular is $2,294MM, a decrease of 23.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.20.

Popular Declares $0.55 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $57.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.71%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 6.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

International Assets Investment Management holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AMALX - Small Cap Dividend Fund G Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 17.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 14.64% over the last quarter.

FSMDX - Fidelity Mid Cap Index Fund holds 189K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 11.82% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 33.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 30.57% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Popular. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOP is 0.37%, a decrease of 15.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 74,205K shares. The put/call ratio of BPOP is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Popular Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

