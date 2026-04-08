Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades PJT Partners (PJT)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2026, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.24% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for PJT Partners is $167.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $152.51 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.24% from its latest reported closing price of $141.65 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for PJT Partners is 1,339MM, a decrease of 21.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in PJT Partners. This is an decrease of 299 owner(s) or 42.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PJT is 0.08%, an increase of 63.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.10% to 20,445K shares. The put/call ratio of PJT is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 683K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 50.30% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 587K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 34.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 58.02% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 584K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 9.34% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 578K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares , representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 9.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 536K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 0.97% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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