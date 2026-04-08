Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2026, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Perella Weinberg Partners (NasdaqGS:PWP) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.87% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Perella Weinberg Partners is $25.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 31.87% from its latest reported closing price of $19.24 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Perella Weinberg Partners is 742MM, a decrease of 1.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perella Weinberg Partners. This is an decrease of 204 owner(s) or 54.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWP is 0.04%, an increase of 75.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.16% to 68,502K shares. The put/call ratio of PWP is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,946K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,567K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,758K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,170K shares , representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 26.73% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,861K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares , representing an increase of 22.58%.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,581K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares , representing an increase of 27.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,025K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWP by 5.70% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.