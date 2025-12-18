Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Stock (PMTW)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PMTW) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.21% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Stock is $26.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.21 to a high of $28.29. The average price target represents an increase of 6.21% from its latest reported closing price of $25.40 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 46K shares.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 11K shares.

