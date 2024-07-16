Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Stock (PMT.PRA)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PMT.PRA) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMT.PRA is 0.18%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 1,072K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 432K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT.PRA by 9.26% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 389K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT.PRA by 1.84% over the last quarter.

FSREX - Fidelity Series Real Estate Income Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT.PRA by 6.47% over the last quarter.

