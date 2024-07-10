Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.07% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is $15.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.07% from its latest reported closing price of $13.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 455MM, a decrease of 24.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMT is 0.11%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 62,093K shares. The put/call ratio of PMT is 2.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,967K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,046K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 8.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,873K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,808K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 4.90% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,575K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,716K shares , representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 6.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,724K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,764K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 11.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,205K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

