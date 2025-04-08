Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.80% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Financial Services is $128.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 38.80% from its latest reported closing price of $92.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Financial Services is 2,087MM, a decrease of 26.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Financial Services. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFSI is 0.18%, an increase of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 36,001K shares. The put/call ratio of PFSI is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 4,532K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,266K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 12.71% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,405K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,183K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 92.22% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 988K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 21.12% over the last quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

