Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Payoneer Global (PAYO)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Payoneer Global (NasdaqGM:PAYO) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.28% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Payoneer Global is $11.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 56.28% from its latest reported closing price of $7.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Payoneer Global is 1,017MM, an increase of 2.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Payoneer Global. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 9.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYO is 0.50%, an increase of 26.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.05% to 423,226K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYO is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 34,197K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna Capital Management holds 25,269K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,475K shares , representing an increase of 74.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 20.39% over the last quarter.

SIG Growth Equity Funds Ltd Partnership, LLLP holds 18,798K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 16,039K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,161K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 30.21% over the last quarter.

Axa holds 14,142K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,192K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Payoneer Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Payoneer Global Inc. is an American financial services company that provides online money transfer, digital payment services and provides customers with working capital.

