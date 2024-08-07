Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.10% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Offerpad Solutions is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 99.10% from its latest reported closing price of $3.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Offerpad Solutions is 4,065MM, an increase of 302.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Offerpad Solutions. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPAD is 0.22%, an increase of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 9,500K shares. The put/call ratio of OPAD is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First American Financial holds 5,119K shares representing 18.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kemnay Advisory Services holds 1,380K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ulysses Management holds 772K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 568K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 387K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPAD by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Offerpad Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Offerpad’s mission is to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Period. Offerpad uses technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control, and certainty to solve their housing needs. Offerpad combines its fundamental real estate expertise with its data-driven digital "Solutions Center" platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services.

