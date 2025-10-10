Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for OceanFirst Financial (NasdaqGS:OCFC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.98% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OceanFirst Financial is $20.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.98% from its latest reported closing price of $17.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OceanFirst Financial is 460MM, an increase of 22.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in OceanFirst Financial. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCFC is 0.11%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 56,781K shares. The put/call ratio of OCFC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,817K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 91.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,774K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,471K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares , representing an increase of 30.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 40.55% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,449K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,527K shares , representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,409K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 51.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.