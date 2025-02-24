News & Insights

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades NMI Holdings (NMIH)

February 24, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

February 24, 2025

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for NMI Holdings (NasdaqGM:NMIH) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.91% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for NMI Holdings is $43.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 24.91% from its latest reported closing price of $34.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NMI Holdings is 641MM, a decrease of 1.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in NMI Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMIH is 0.19%, an increase of 6.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 99,697K shares. NMIH / NMI Holdings, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NMIH is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMIH / NMI Holdings, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,063K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,191K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 5.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,478K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 13.83% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,469K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,114K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 17.15% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 2,107K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing a decrease of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMIH by 13.40% over the last quarter.

NMI Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

NMI Holdings, Inc., is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default.

