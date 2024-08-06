Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for MidCap Financial Investment (NasdaqGS:MFIC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.01% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for MidCap Financial Investment is $16.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.01% from its latest reported closing price of $13.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MidCap Financial Investment is 246MM, a decrease of 11.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58, a decrease of 5.93% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in MidCap Financial Investment. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFIC is 0.19%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.00% to 26,594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 2,938K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 2,938K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 2,362K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,490K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIC by 39.03% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIC by 5.28% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,845K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIC by 2.13% over the last quarter.

MidCap Financial Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments, and/or equity in private middle-market companies. The Company may also invest in the securities of public companies and structured products and other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The Company seeks to provide private financing solutions for private companies that do not have access to the more traditional providers of credit. Apollo Investment Corporation is managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.