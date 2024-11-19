Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades MBIA (MBI)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for MBIA (NYSE:MBI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.35% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for MBIA is $5.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.35% from its latest reported closing price of $6.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MBIA is 27MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBIA. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBI is 0.03%, an increase of 53.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.17% to 26,737K shares. The put/call ratio of MBI is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 3,477K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company.

Valueworks holds 2,222K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 40.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 11.55% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,875K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 1,566K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 35.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,384K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MBIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets.

