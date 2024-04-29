Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Macatawa Bank (MCBC)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Macatawa Bank (NasdaqGS:MCBC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.66% Downside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Macatawa Bank is 12.58. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.66% from its latest reported closing price of 14.24.

The projected annual revenue for Macatawa Bank is 113MM, an increase of 8.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macatawa Bank. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCBC is 0.05%, an increase of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 16,023K shares. The put/call ratio of MCBC is 3.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,039K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 1.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 926K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 906K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 16.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 771K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing an increase of 17.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 561K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCBC by 18.48% over the last quarter.

Macatawa Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macatawa Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Macatawa Bank. Headquartered in Holland, Mich., Macatawa Bank offers a full range of banking, retail and commercial lending, wealth management and ecommerce services to individuals, businesses and governmental entities from a network of 26 full-service branches located throughout communities in Kent, Ottawa and northern Allegan counties. The bank is recognized for its local management team and decision making, along with providing customers excellent service, a rewarding experience and superior financial products. Macatawa Bank has been recognized for the past ten consecutive years as one of 'West Michigan's 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

