Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades LendingTree (TREE)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for LendingTree (NasdaqGS:TREE) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.70% Downside

As of February 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for LendingTree is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.70% from its latest reported closing price of 32.62.

The projected annual revenue for LendingTree is 1,112MM, an increase of 65.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingTree. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREE is 0.05%, an increase of 105.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 9,725K shares. The put/call ratio of TREE is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 345K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing a decrease of 88.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Shenkman Capital Management holds 343K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 65.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 434.85% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 342K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 64.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 322K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREE by 75.98% over the last quarter.

LendingTree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingTree is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on its network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

