Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades LendingClub (LC)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.70% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for LendingClub is $14.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.70% from its latest reported closing price of $12.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LendingClub is 1,675MM, an increase of 55.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingClub. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 7.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LC is 0.08%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 91,246K shares. The put/call ratio of LC is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jackson Square Partners holds 5,080K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,925K shares , representing a decrease of 36.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 3,415K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,249K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,289K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 7.54% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 3,129K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares , representing an increase of 23.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 16.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,656K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 0.46% over the last quarter.

LendingClub Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingClub Corporation is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

