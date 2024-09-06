Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.00% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is $12.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.00% from its latest reported closing price of $12.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 200MM, an increase of 102.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KREF is 0.09%, an increase of 19.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 52,230K shares. The put/call ratio of KREF is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 10,000K shares representing 14.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,765K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 10.70% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 3,079K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,606K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares , representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF by 91.62% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,523K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.