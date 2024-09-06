Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. - Preferred Stock (KREF.PRA)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:KREF.PRA) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KREF.PRA is 1.12%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 3,351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,223K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KREF.PRA by 5.82% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 471K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KREF.PRA by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 412K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 399K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KREF.PRA by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 230K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

