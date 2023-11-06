Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Keycorp (KEY)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.54% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keycorp is 12.93. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.54% from its latest reported closing price of 11.39.

The projected annual revenue for Keycorp is 7,951MM, an increase of 30.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keycorp. This is a decrease of 103 owner(s) or 6.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY is 0.12%, a decrease of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.64% to 807,608K shares. The put/call ratio of KEY is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 31,349K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,954K shares, representing an increase of 45.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 34.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,035K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,809K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 31.37% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 24,913K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,263K shares, representing an increase of 46.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 39.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,269K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,776K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 31.64% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,678K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,764K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 29.43% over the last quarter.

Keycorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name.

