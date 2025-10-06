Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC)

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.98% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kayne Anderson BDC is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.98% from its latest reported closing price of $13.68 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kayne Anderson BDC. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 15.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBDC is 0.50%, an increase of 255.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 298.04% to 25,276K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch holds 12,181K shares.

Bank Of America holds 4,597K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares , representing an increase of 64.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBDC by 40.63% over the last quarter.

Merit Financial Group holds 1,738K shares.

Sage Mountain Advisors holds 930K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares , representing an increase of 41.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBDC by 42.81% over the last quarter.

Requisite Capital Management holds 843K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares , representing an increase of 56.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBDC by 108.17% over the last quarter.

