Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Jackson Financial (JXN)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.20% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jackson Financial is 53.04. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.20% from its latest reported closing price of 52.41.

The projected annual revenue for Jackson Financial is 6,646MM, an increase of 110.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 688 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JXN is 0.28%, a decrease of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 79,486K shares. The put/call ratio of JXN is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,097K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares, representing a decrease of 21.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,072K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,174K shares, representing a decrease of 35.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 2,621K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares, representing a decrease of 23.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,594K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 29.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,108K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JXN by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Jackson Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson) is committed to helping Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income to enable them to pursue financial freedom for life. Jackson is uniquely positioned in its markets because of its differentiated products and its well-known brand among distributors and advisors. Its market leadership is supported by its efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network. Jackson believes these core strengths will enable us to grow profitably as an aging U.S. population transitions into retirement.

