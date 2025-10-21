Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Independent Bank (INDB)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Independent Bank (NasdaqGS:INDB) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Independent Bank is $81.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 18.95% from its latest reported closing price of $68.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Independent Bank is 850MM, an increase of 19.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDB is 0.16%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 49,480K shares. The put/call ratio of INDB is 2.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,540K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,703K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares , representing an increase of 36.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 42.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,373K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,084K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares , representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 21.67% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,061K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDB by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.