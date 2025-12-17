Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (HSBC)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:HSBC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.31% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is $74.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.74 to a high of $86.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.31% from its latest reported closing price of $76.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is 63,264MM, an increase of 9.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSBC is 0.38%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 87,745K shares. The put/call ratio of HSBC is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 17,398K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,043K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,606K shares , representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 3,045K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,909K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 74.11% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 2,970K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 2,888K shares. No change in the last quarter.

