Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Hancock Whitney (HWC)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Hancock Whitney (NasdaqGS:HWC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.84% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hancock Whitney is 51.92. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.84% from its latest reported closing price of 46.01.

The projected annual revenue for Hancock Whitney is 1,607MM, an increase of 23.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hancock Whitney. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWC is 0.19%, an increase of 10.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 82,971K shares. The put/call ratio of HWC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,682K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 12.53% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,623K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 22.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,571K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 13.36% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,146K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares , representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,130K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 87.34% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Background Information



Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks.

