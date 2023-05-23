Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Greenhill (GHL)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Greenhill (NYSE:GHL) from Underperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.73% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greenhill is 11.48. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.73% from its latest reported closing price of 14.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Greenhill is 286MM, an increase of 17.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

Greenhill Declares $0.10 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $14.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 6.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenhill. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHL is 0.09%, a decrease of 16.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.58% to 9,788K shares. The put/call ratio of GHL is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Management holds 2,281K shares representing 12.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 21.13% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 669K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 25.37% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 461K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 426K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares, representing a decrease of 21.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHL by 28.70% over the last quarter.

South Dakota Investment Council holds 409K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhill Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.