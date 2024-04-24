Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Globe Life (GL)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.47% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Globe Life is 128.39. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 69.47% from its latest reported closing price of 75.76.

The projected annual revenue for Globe Life is 5,931MM, an increase of 7.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globe Life. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GL is 0.20%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 85,494K shares. The put/call ratio of GL is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,686K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,054K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 86.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,336K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,793K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GL by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,358K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 32.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,094K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Globe Life Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globe Life is headquartered in McKinney, TX and has more than 11,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Globe Life Insurance Company of New York, Liberty National Life, National Income Life, and United American.

