Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.08% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Flagstar Bank, National Association is $15.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 23.08% from its latest reported closing price of $12.21 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Flagstar Bank, National Association is 2,380MM, an increase of 26.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flagstar Bank, National Association. This is an decrease of 235 owner(s) or 33.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLG is 0.25%, an increase of 17.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.79% to 373,333K shares. The put/call ratio of FLG is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Liberty 77 Capital holds 75,000K shares representing 18.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Reverence Capital Partners holds 35,981K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 34,689K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,487K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,020K shares , representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLG by 40.05% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,021K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,557K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLG by 2.07% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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