Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades First of Long Island (FLIC)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for First of Long Island (NasdaqCM:FLIC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.40% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for First of Long Island is $15.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.84. The average price target represents an increase of 24.40% from its latest reported closing price of $12.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First of Long Island is 115MM, an increase of 35.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in First of Long Island. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLIC is 0.01%, an increase of 15.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 15,332K shares. The put/call ratio of FLIC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 796K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 1.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 678K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 632K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing an increase of 33.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 80.01% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 616K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 505K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 53.92% over the last quarter.

First Of Long Island Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First of Long Island Corporation is the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The Bank serves the financial needs of privately-owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies and other organizations primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan within New York City with a current branch network of fifty branches.

