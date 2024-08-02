Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades First Bancshares (FBMS)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for First Bancshares (NYSE:FBMS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.78% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for First Bancshares is $30.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $33.34. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.78% from its latest reported closing price of $32.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancshares is 292MM, an increase of 2.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancshares. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBMS is 0.17%, an increase of 4.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 23,331K shares. The put/call ratio of FBMS is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,192K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,961K shares , representing a decrease of 35.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 38.38% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,522K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 1.13% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 1,050K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing a decrease of 18.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 32.89% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 887K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 14.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 876K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 19.22% over the last quarter.

First Bancshares Inc Miss Background Information



The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

