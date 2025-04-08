Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.98% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $77.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 33.98% from its latest reported closing price of $58.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First American Financial is 6,927MM, an increase of 13.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 842 funds or institutions reporting positions in First American Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAF is 0.28%, an increase of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 113,460K shares. The put/call ratio of FAF is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 4,327K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,434K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 3,993K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,815K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,963K shares , representing a decrease of 30.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 70.61% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 3,345K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 14.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,343K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,216K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 5.57% over the last quarter.

First American Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year.

