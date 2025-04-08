Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.87% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Financial is $72.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.87% from its latest reported closing price of $58.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Financial is 12,716MM, a decrease of 7.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Financial. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNF is 0.23%, an increase of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 268,313K shares. The put/call ratio of FNF is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 15,729K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,024K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 8,413K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,025K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 8.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,241K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,120K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 11.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,156K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,203K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,093K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,994K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 39.18% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial Background Information

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.

