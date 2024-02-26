Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCPK:FNMA) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.00% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Federal National Mortgage Association is 1.28. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $1.31. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.25.

The projected annual revenue for Federal National Mortgage Association is 28,233MM, a decrease of 11.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal National Mortgage Association. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNMA is 0.13%, a decrease of 80.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 1,869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 1,300K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOODX - GoodHaven Fund holds 200K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pinnacle Holdings holds 118K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRANK FUNDS - Camelot Event Driven Fund Shares holds 100K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 86K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federal National Mortgage Association Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk.

