Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCPK:FMCC) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.36% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Federal Home Loan Mortgage is 0.84. The forecasts range from a low of 0.40 to a high of $1.31. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.36% from its latest reported closing price of 1.07.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Home Loan Mortgage is 13,310MM, a decrease of 39.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Home Loan Mortgage. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMCC is 0.04%, an increase of 26.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 1,525K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 1,050K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pinnacle Holdings holds 462K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing an increase of 14.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMCC by 47.66% over the last quarter.

Bard Financial Services holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highlander Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

