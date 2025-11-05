Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.70% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federal Agricultural Mortgage is $230.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $219.17 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.70% from its latest reported closing price of $169.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Agricultural Mortgage is 287MM, a decrease of 23.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Agricultural Mortgage. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGM is 0.18%, an increase of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.25% to 9,536K shares. The put/call ratio of AGM is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 421K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 37.27% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 421K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 317K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 62.25% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 295K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares , representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 2.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 292K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 3.82% over the last quarter.

