Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Essent Group (LSE:0U95)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Essent Group (LSE:0U95) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essent Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0U95 is 0.28%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 128,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,518K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,605K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,605K shares , representing a decrease of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U95 by 3.65% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,447K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,401K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U95 by 7.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,319K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0U95 by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.