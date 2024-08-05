Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Essent Group (ESNT)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.35% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Essent Group is $62.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.35% from its latest reported closing price of $59.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Essent Group is 1,153MM, a decrease of 0.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essent Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESNT is 0.28%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 128,371K shares. The put/call ratio of ESNT is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,518K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,605K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,605K shares , representing a decrease of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 3.65% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,447K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,401K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 7.85% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,319K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Essent Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essent Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served.

