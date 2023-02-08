Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Enact Holdings (ACT)

On February 8, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Enact Holdings from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.79% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enact Holdings is $27.11. The forecasts range from a low of $24.74 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.79% from its latest reported closing price of $23.02.

The projected annual revenue for Enact Holdings is $1,132MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual EPS is $3.30, a decrease of 23.80%.

Enact Holdings Declares $0.14 Dividend

Enact Holdings said on August 11, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2022 received the payment on September 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $23.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.68%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 7.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.07 (n=34).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bayview Asset Management holds 14,870,726 shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,154,991 shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 5.37% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,573,088 shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260,070 shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 32.29% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 1,298,718 shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 1,288,929 shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288,814 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 2.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,000,688 shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 966,985 shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enact Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 10.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACT is 0.2856%, a decrease of 15.8498%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 33,496K shares.

Enact Holdings Background Information

Enact Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Enact provides mortgage insurance services to mortgage lenders and investors.

