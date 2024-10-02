Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades CVB Financial (CVBF)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for CVB Financial (NasdaqGS:CVBF) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.63% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for CVB Financial is $20.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from its latest reported closing price of $18.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CVB Financial is 605MM, an increase of 14.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVB Financial. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVBF is 0.11%, an increase of 12.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 116,060K shares. The put/call ratio of CVBF is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,579K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,775K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 1.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,813K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,755K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,771K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,799K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 33.89% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,250K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,155K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,168K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVBF by 6.33% over the last quarter.

CVB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $13 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.