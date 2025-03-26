News & Insights

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

March 26, 2025 — 08:05 am EDT

March 26, 2025

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for ConnectOne Bancorp (NasdaqGS:CNOB) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.23% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for ConnectOne Bancorp is $30.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 27.23% from its latest reported closing price of $23.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ConnectOne Bancorp is 359MM, an increase of 43.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConnectOne Bancorp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNOB is 0.11%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.00% to 33,090K shares. CNOB / ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CNOB is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CNOB / ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,197K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,101K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares , representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 74.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,081K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares , representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 842K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 54.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 841K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares , representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNOB by 84.74% over the last quarter.

ConnectOne Bancorp Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its banking offices located across New York and New Jersey.

