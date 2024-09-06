Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Comerica (CMA)

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.24% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Comerica is $56.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.24% from its latest reported closing price of $55.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,058MM, an increase of 25.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,094 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMA is 0.17%, an increase of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 121,229K shares. The put/call ratio of CMA is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,152K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,187K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,133K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,080K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,302K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 39.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,335K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,366K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,324K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Comerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Floridaand Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canadaand Mexico.

