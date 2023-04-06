Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Columbia Banking System (COLB)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbia Banking System is $29.89. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 45.43% from its latest reported closing price of $20.55.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Banking System is $2,255MM, an increase of 90.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 16.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 8.83% over the last quarter.

VMNFX - Vanguard Market Neutral Fund Investor Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 129.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 61.37% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLYG - SPDR S & P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF holds 198K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Banking System. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLB is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 106,207K shares. The put/call ratio of COLB is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Columbia Banking System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-charteredfull-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com. Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank.

