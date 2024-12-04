Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Citigroup (WBAG:CITI)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Citigroup (WBAG:CITI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

There are 2,857 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citigroup. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CITI is -3.30%, an increase of 727.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 1,595,761K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,443K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,213K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CITI by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 55,245K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,965K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,956K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CITI by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 39,920K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,128K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CITI by 51.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 37,747K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,722K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CITI by 49.93% over the last quarter.

