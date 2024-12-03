Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Citigroup (C)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Citigroup (NYSE:C) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Citigroup is $78.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.97 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $71.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Citigroup is 78,450MM, an increase of 13.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,858 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citigroup. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C is -3.30%, an increase of 716.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 1,595,754K shares. The put/call ratio of C is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,443K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,213K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 55,245K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,965K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,956K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 39,920K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,128K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 51.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 37,747K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,722K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 49.93% over the last quarter.

Citigroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citigroup Inc. or citi is an American multinational investment bank and financial services corporation headquartered in New York City. The company was formed by the merger of banking giant Citicorp and financial conglomerate Travelers Group in 1998. Citigroup is the third largest banking institution in the United States; alongside JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, it is one of the Big Four banking institutions of the United States. Citigroup is ranked 30th on the Fortune 500 as of 2019. Citigroup has over 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries. It has 204,000 employees.

