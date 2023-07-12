Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.43% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cincinnati Financial is 119.95. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.43% from its latest reported closing price of 99.60.

The projected annual revenue for Cincinnati Financial is 8,781MM, an increase of 15.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cincinnati Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINF is 0.16%, a decrease of 13.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 111,373K shares. The put/call ratio of CINF is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,747K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,082K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 4.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,871K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,776K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 3.07% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,673K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 6.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,668K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,634K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,344K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,276K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Cincinnati Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of its other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.

