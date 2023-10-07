Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.01% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cambridge Bancorp is 63.24. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 5.01% from its latest reported closing price of 60.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cambridge Bancorp is 222MM, an increase of 24.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.40.

Cambridge Bancorp Declares $0.67 Dividend

On July 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023 received the payment on August 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $60.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.15%, the lowest has been 2.27%, and the highest has been 5.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.74 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cambridge Bancorp. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATC is 0.11%, an increase of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.83% to 5,123K shares. The put/call ratio of CATC is 7.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 346K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 289K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 27.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 10.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 222K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cambridge Trust holds 218K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 14.96% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 199K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATC by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 130-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.0 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $3.9 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.