Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Brookline Bancorp (NasdaqGS:BRKL) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.59% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brookline Bancorp is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.59% from its latest reported closing price of $12.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brookline Bancorp is 411MM, an increase of 23.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookline Bancorp. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKL is 0.06%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.10% to 96,380K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKL is 3.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,678K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,777K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,632K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,721K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 8.72% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,982K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,908K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,972K shares , representing a decrease of 70.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 63.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,672K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRKL by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Brookline Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $8.9 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England.

