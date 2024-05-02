Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Bread Financial Holdings (BFH)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.00% Downside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bread Financial Holdings is 37.23. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.00% from its latest reported closing price of 38.38.

The projected annual revenue for Bread Financial Holdings is 4,523MM, an increase of 77.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 572 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bread Financial Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFH is 0.15%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 56,949K shares. The put/call ratio of BFH is 2.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 5,453K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,798K shares , representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 16.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,107K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares , representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 86.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,782K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,615K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 86.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,547K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFH by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Bread Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliance Data® is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

