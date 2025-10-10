Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Beacon Financial (BBT)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Beacon Financial (NYSE:BBT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.11% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beacon Financial is $33.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 39.11% from its latest reported closing price of $23.83 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beacon Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBT is 0.11%, an increase of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 57,292K shares. The put/call ratio of BBT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,734K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares , representing an increase of 32.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBT by 33.73% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,657K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,747K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing an increase of 43.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBT by 74.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,521K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares , representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBT by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,498K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares , representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBT by 4.77% over the last quarter.

