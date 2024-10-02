Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Stock (BOH.PRA)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:BOH.PRA) from Underperform to Market Perform.

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH.PRA is 0.50%, an increase of 47.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.94% to 1,132K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 682K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH.PRA by 8.68% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 301K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH.PRA by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF holds 140K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing a decrease of 146.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH.PRA by 54.87% over the last quarter.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH.PRA by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

