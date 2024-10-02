Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Security (BOH.PRB)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Bank of Hawaii Corporation - Preferred Security (NYSE:BOH.PRB) from Underperform to Market Perform.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 782K shares.

SMAMX - ALPS holds 149K shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 125K shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 117K shares.

Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF holds 97K shares.

